Greg Arnwine Resigning as Jones County Sheriff

By Kay Spears

On Monday, November 26, 2018, Jones County Commissioners Court held its regular meeting at the Jones County Courthouse in Anson, TX. In attendance were Judge Dale Spurgin, County Commissioners James Clawson, Steve Lefevre, Ross Davis, Joe Whitehorn, with County Clerk Lee Ann Jennings as recorder. The minutes of the last regular meeting held on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 were approved.

Judge Spurgin then gave an update and there was no action to be taken on the Disaster Declaration and all items related regarding FEMA, TDA and TDEM forms and requirements. He reminded the Commissioners that any reimbursement would be on work done after October 7, 2018 and to do preliminary repairs until the Presidential Declaration has been given.

The next item concerned the Bond for Tax Assessor Collector. The bond for Gloria Little as Jones County Tax Assessor Collector was approved.

Next, the Deputation of Deputy Clerk for Tax Assessor Collector was approved for Anita Aguire, Sarah Shaw and Brittany Guernsey. Gloria Little stated the Deputations of the Limited Service Deputy Clerks at satellite locations will be available at the next meeting.

The next item concerned Revising 2019 Holidays. In 2019, Christmas falls on Wednesday and it was approved for the courthouse to be closed Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday of that week, using the Presidents Day holiday in February for one of the days. The courthouse will be open on Presidents Day in February, 2019.

Next, Judge Spurgin updated the court concerning the outdoor, 20 year old, Chiller unit. Information is being compiled whether to replace or repair the unit. No action was taken.

The next item was to discuss and take action on Wireless Data and Cellular Service. Sheriff Greg Arnwine updated the court comparing the service of Verizon with AT&T. No action was needed at this time.

It was then approved to Advertise for Material and Hauling Materials proposals related to FEMA.

Judge Spurgin gave an update of no news concerning the Anson Solar Center Tax Abatement and the Anson Solar Center Road Use and Maintenance and Crossing Agreement.

Judge Spurgin then read the November 19, 2018 resignation letter of Jones County Sheriff Greg Arnwine. Sheriff Arnwine wrote that his resignation was in the best interest of his family and that he would need to establish his residence in Taylor County, TX. His resignation is effective December 31, 2018. He also stated, “I appreciate the opportunity given to me by the citizens of Jones County and hope that I have succeeded in making the Sheriff’s Office a professional and respected law enforcement agency. This would not have been possible without the dedication and sacrifice of the people that work here. I would also like to thank the members of the Commissioners Court for their support and cooperation provided during the past two years in accomplishing that goal.” Judge Spurgin told Sheriff Arnwine that they appreciate his service to Jones County. The court reluctantly accepted Sheriff Arnwine’s letter of resignation.

The next item on the agenda was to discuss and take action on Process to Appoint Jones County Sheriff to an Unexpired Term. This process is to accept applications and resumes until close of business on December 7, 2018. The Commissioners Court will have a meeting on December 10, 2018 to hold an executive session to review the applications and then schedule appointments. Judge Spurgin anticipates they will have a called meeting on December 17, 2018 to set up interviews. The Commissioners Court will meet for the last regular meeting of the year on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. To qualify for the sheriff's position a person needs to be a resident of Texas for one year and a resident of Jones County for six months. A Peace Officer’s license will need to be obtained within twelve months of the hiring date, if not already obtained. It was approved for this process to be started.

Judge Spurgin stated that the applications and resumes for Jones County Sheriff can be turned in to his office. The application is on the Jones County website under law enforcement and employment opportunities. The applications are also available at the Sheriff’s Office and the Treasurer’s Office.

Amber Thompson, Jones County Treasurer, gave the Treasurer’s report and it was approved by the Commissioners. Afterward Amend Budget and Approve Line Item Transfers were approved and it was approved to Pay Bills. There were no discussion items brought up and the meeting was adjourned.