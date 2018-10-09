STAMFORD ISD SUPERINTENDENT TO RETIRE AFTER 30 YEARS

Stamford ISD Superintendent Dr. Shaun Barnett announced his retirement today, closing a stellar 8-year career at the helm of Stamford ISD. Dr. Barnett will work with the Board of Trustees on a transition plan and will continue through June 30, 2019.

As Superintendent, Dr. Barnett has made an enormous impact, providing leadership through several major initiatives and instructional enhancements, all while dealing with financial challenges created by decreased state funding. He has worked continuously to update and maintain the facilities and transportation fleet at Stamford ISD. He has also worked with the staff to provide a technology-rich environment for the students and staff, providing a technology device for every student and every teacher at Stamford ISD. Dr. Barnett has also developed a positive staff culture that is intent on creating an atmosphere based on student-centered, authentic learning with a global perspective. Under his direction, Stamford ISD has enjoyed a great deal of success in academics, athletics, and in vocational areas of the school. In academics, SISD continually leads Region 14 with excellent scores on state mandated testing; in athletics SISD has been perennial contenders in district, area, regional, and state level competition; in the vocational field, both the FFA and FCCLA programs have prospered and competed very successfully at the state and even national levels.

“I feel that it is the right time to retire and seek other adventures that life has to offer. I plan to spend more time enjoying traveling with Keri and spending a lot more time with family, especially with our new granddaughter, Claire” said Dr. Barnett. “I think it is also a good time for the district, as the board will have adequate time to seek new leadership who can build on the district’s solid foundation of success and further the district’s mission for many years to come. I want to thank the present and past Board of Trustees for providing me with the opportunity to serve in Stamford ISD. A school district is measured by the commitment of the Board, teachers, staff, and community to its children and their achievements. This district is indeed so committed. Stamford is a special place where the entire community supports and values its young people and their education. Stamford ISD has extremely talented teachers that are focused on student success. Likewise, our staff is second to none, working hard to support the district’s mission. I have the utmost respect for the Board, teachers, staff, and Stamford community, who are caring, generous people. I very much appreciate their support of the district’s programs and services during my tenure as Superintendent and will always look fondly on my time in Stamford.”

“Dr. Barnett has shared a strong-vision, is a forward-thinker, and his leadership has greatly contributed to the district’s success,” said Jennifer Caddell, Board President. “His focus has not only been on achieving and maintaining excellence, but also on improving the Stamford educational experience to prepare students for their future endeavors. Dr. Barnett’s shoes will be very hard to fill, but the Board is committed to finding a successor who can build on his many achievements.”

Prior to joining Stamford ISD, Dr. Barnett spent time in Dublin, Cumby, Paradise, Mexia, Gorman, Olton, and Brownfield. He enjoyed a successful career as a teacher/coach in Brownfield, Olton, and Gorman where he was the head baseball coach. He began his administrative career as an Assistant Principal, and then Principal at Mexia High School, and then moved to Paradise High School where he served as principal for five years. Dr. Barnett then began his superintendent career at Cumby ISD in East Texas. He then completed a stint as Dublin ISD superintendent, before moving to Stamford ISD where he served as Superintendent of Schools from 2011 until the current school year.

Dr. Barnett was chosen as the Region 14 Superintendent of the Year in 2016. He served as the President of the Texas Rural Education Association during the 2014-2015 school years. He has served on the Executive Committee for the Texas Association of School Administrators and the Texas Association of Community Schools, as well as serving on the Board of Directors for The Texas Rural Education Association, the Equity Center, and the Texas Rural Education Association Risk Management Cooperative, where he currently holds the office of Chairman of the Board. He has been a member and officer in several civic clubs in both Stamford and Dublin including The Lions Club of Dublin, the Rotary Club of both Dublin and Stamford, the Stamford Civic Club, and the Stamford Kiwanis Club. He has served on the Chamber of Commerce of both Dublin and Stamford.