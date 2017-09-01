The Voice of the Tigers

By Teresa Barbian

It’s that time of year, Friday night football and unless you’ve been under a rock for the last year you know that the expectations of our Anson Tigers are pretty high. Sometimes we just can’t get to the stadium to support our tigers, but there’s a solution to that problem. The Country Giant 106.9 has partnered with the Anson Tigers to bring you a play by play broadcast which will be beginning its third year Friday, September 1st with a home game against the Hamlin Pied Pipers. It’s definitely not a ‘one man job’. The familiar voices who can become extremely excited at times are none other than our very own, Brooks Hagler and Coach Todd Lange. Producing these broadcasts is Mr. Richard Kemp, one of the owners of KLDG radio station.

Ironically the Stamford Bulldogs, Anson’s biggest rival, are the reason that the Anson Tiger’s are on the radio. Kemp traveled to Stamford to talk to their Athletic Director Ronnie Casey about broadcasting Friday night football for the Bulldogs. Kemp wanted KLDG to be a part of the community, but it didn’t work out with the Bulldogs because they were already being broadcast by another radio station. Casey told Kemp to go over to Anson and talk to Coach Chris Hagler and as that old saying goes, “Botta-boom, botta-bang,” the Country Giant sealed a deal with the Tigers. Now all they needed was an announcer. Judge Hagler, Coach Hagler, Kemp, and Jay Baccus, Anson’s Superintendent, were having lunch and discussing possible announcers and throwing several names around. When all of their prospects had other obligations, Coach Hagler looked at Judge Hagler and said, “Well, Judge, I guess you’re just gonna have to do it.” The fear and anxiety of doing a live broadcast was quickly laid to rest for Judge Hagler because of the speed of that first game and his critics were not shy about his performance. After that first broadcast, preparation was a key component for his future broadcasts.

To say that Judge Hagler is passionate about Anson is an understatement. “My roots run deep,” commented Judge Hagler who is unapologetic about his passion for the Anson Tigers. He was born and raised right here in Anson, he graduated from Anson High School, his family works for the school district, and he has kids in the school district ,so he definitely shows his favoritism for Anson. Because you can’t have a Big Mac without the fries or your coke without a smile, let’s not forget about Judge Hagler’s trusty sidekick Coach Lange. He complements Judge Hagler’s excitement for the Anson Tigers. Lange is the head basketball coach for the varsity Lady Tigers. Hagler and Lange’s play by play broadcasts have become very successful with 106.9’s listening audience and that is due to the pair’s keen sense for the game, Judge Hagler’s impressive recollection of Anson’s history, and the overwhelming support of the community for the broadcasts. The businesses in Anson have been especially supportive with the advertisements which air during the commercial breaks. A significant amount of the proceeds from these advertisements goes the Anson Athletic Booster Club, and Judge Hagler surmises that the booster club has gotten upwards of $5000 or more each season of the broadcasts.

Asked what his favorite part of doing the broadcasts is, Judge Hagler responded, “Knowing that I’m a small part of the platform to display the school district from a football standpoint.” He loves to talk about the kids in the school district and what a great school district Anson is. And as for that unbiased admiration for the Anson Tigers, “We make it clear throughout the broadcasts that if you were expecting an unbiased opinion of what’s going on then you need to tune into a different station. This is an Anson Tiger broadcast and we are Anson Tigers.” Judge Hagler absolutely loves this community and he thinks it’s awesome that the kids get to have a few moments on a Friday night with Anson as the star of the show.

Kickoff for the new season starts Friday, September 1, 2017 with the Anson Tigers hosting the Hamlin Pied Pipers. If you can’t make it out to the game, make sure to tune in around 7 pm on The Country Giant 106.9 on your radio or go to KLGD.fm on your computer or Smartphone to hear the voice of the Tigers.