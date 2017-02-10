Faces of our Community: Allana Hicks

By Teresa Barbian

There are many things that are a big part of our community that we may not be aware of. Take for example Allana Hicks FNP-C. Those in Stamford are familiar with this name. She spent many years in Stamford but moved to the Anson Family Wellness Clinic in November 2014. With her stylish matching vest and boots, she sat down with me and talked about herself and what the Anson Family Wellness Center (AFWC) means to our community.

Allana grew up, “All over the place.” Her father was a Baptist preacher so they moved around a lot when she was younger. She has been married to Charley Hicks for 28 years. They have a large family, with six children, 14 grandchildren, and 4 greatgrandchildren. And as you guessed, she loves spending time with her family when she’s not seeing patients. She also loves to color (this is actually a stress reliever for some). Allana received her Nursing degree from Hardin Simmons University and her Graduate Nurse Practitioner degree from Abilene Christian University. She said that when she was in the Graduate program at ACU, there were no other women in the program. Allana always knew she wanted to be a nurse and she says that it is not about the money, but about people.

“This is not just a job, it’s a relationship,” is how Allana describes her work. She really loves helping people feel better or getting them to someone who can help them. Dr. Michael Hart was her first supervising physician and then she worked with Dr. Neil Gibson. Both supported her to help her become who she is today. She told me, “Dr. Gibson has been amazingly kind and guiding.” Dr. Gibson was one of the people who encouraged her to bring her practice to Anson. She said, “The opportunity was something I couldn’t turn down.” The staff at AFWC has always made her feel welcome. She describes AFWC as having a very homey feel with kind, caring staff. She said that AFWC is no different than any other clinic when it comes to meeting the needs of everyone who comes in. There are varying levels of economic status in our community and there are those who don’t have health insurance that use the clinic. She told me one of the challenging parts of her job is arranging access to care for those without health insurance. The AFWC offers quality care, and they look at individual situations such as family, financial, and chronic health issues when patients come in. Allana said that the clinic cares for the whole patient and that AFWC does more than any other clinic she’s worked in when it comes to follow-up care for their patients.

Allana had lots of positive things she would tell someone who was considering whether to use the services of the AFWC. She talked about the continuity of care, the quality of the care, and the follow up with her patients. She told me that she gives individual treatment to her patients. “If you are my patient, we’re a team and I’m not your boss. Patients have a say about their care.” Wow, what a concept. Imagine having a medical professional actually listen to you, but that’s what you get when you are one of Allana’s patients. There are not many medical professionals around our area that choose to involve you, as the patient, in decisions about your health. She also wants to assure the community that there are people here that will care for you. As for the future of AFWC, Allana states that the AFWC will be a stable facility in the midst of chaos and uncertainty. So whether you are new to the area or are looking to change physicians, take a gamble on Allana Hicks FNP-C. I guarantee you’ll come out a winner.