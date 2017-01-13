Anson Clinic Welcomes New Doctor

We have a new doctor in Anson, Dr. James Burleson. The hospital is having a “Welcome” reception for Dr. Burleson on January 19, from 5-7 p.m. in the foyer of the Anson Family Wellness Clinic building and would like for the public to be aware. Dr. James Burleson signed an employment contract with Anson General Hospital in early December and began his practice in the Anson Family Wellness Clinic on January 3. His education began at the University of Texas in Austin where he earned a B.S. Degree in Chemical Engineering. He attended the Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas. He completed one year of an Internal Medicine Residency and one year of a Neurology Residency before deciding to go into General Practice. Dr. Burleson has several years of experience in general medicine and has also worked in the prison system and emergency medicine. Dr. Burleson and his wife, Angela, have moved to Anson and live out west of town. They are raising their grandson, Brian, who is attending Anson Public School. Angela is from Hamlin and still has family in the area. Dr. Burleson is looking forward to serving Anson and the surrounding community. Dr. Burleson is accepting new patients in the clinic. His phone number is 325-823-3670.