Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs Each Take Third in Stamford Shootout Tournament

By Will McClure

Stamford High School played host to the third Stamford Shootout tournament last weekend, December 8 -10, where both the Stamford Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs played host to six other teams at a chance to take home the tournament championship and bragging rights. For the Lady Bulldogs, this would be their last games before entering District play the following week while the tournament served as the first home games of the season for the Bulldogs.

The Lady Bulldogs began pool play on Thursday, December 8 in a close 53-50 loss to Paducah, with Taylor Beeson attempting to tie the game in the final seconds with a 75 foot shot that bounced off of the rim. They would go into the second day of action with a convincing 64-17 victory over Trent, securing runner-up honors for Pool B to enter the Gold Bracket for the end of the tournament on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs, however, would come up short in a close 68-62 overtime loss to Coleman in a rematch from earlier in the season, sending the Lady Bulldogs to the consolation game against Wylie JV. After a close back-and-forth battle with the Wylie JV Lady Bulldogs, the Stamford team was able to come away with a definitive 62-51 victory to take third place overall in the tournament.

The Bulldogs began pool play a little bit differently on Thursday with a dominating 89-43 victory over Paducah, followed by 78-55 victory over Trent on Friday to win Pool B. Going up against Hawley in the first game of the Gold Bracket, the Bulldogs could not figure out a way around the Bearcats' defense, falling in a close 50-42 loss to head to the consolation game. In a rematch over Paducah, the game would prove to be a much closer contest, coming down to the wire as Noah Horn barely beat the buzzer to take third place in the tournament with a 50-48 win over the Dragons.

After the end of the tournament, the Lady Bulldogs' overall record stands at 5-8 before heading to Albany to begin district play on December 13. They will then return home to take on the Hamlin Lady Pipers on December 16, with a tip-off time scheduled for 6:30 pm. The Bulldogs' overall record stands at 7-4 for the season with district play moving closer. They took on Eula at home on December 13 before traveling to Quanah on December 16, with a game time of 6:30 pm. They will then begin district play against Haskell on December 20, with the game set in Haskell at 8:00 pm. This game, as well as the girls' game at 6:30 pm, will be broadcast on Big Country 97.1 KVRP-FM.