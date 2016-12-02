City Council Swears in Members and Calls for Runoff Election

By Will McClure

The Stamford City Council held its regular meeting on Monday, November 21 to canvas the 2016 election, swear in a returning and new member to the council, and announce a runoff election to fill the Place 2 position which is still held by outgoing member Pam Reither until a candidate is elected. After Mayor Johnny Anders announced a quorum followed by the invocation led by Councilmember James Decker and then the Pledge of Allegiance led by Councilmember Melinda Smith, the meeting moved to open the session for citizen's comments. However, as no citizen wished to address the council at that time, the meeting moved forward with approving the results of the 2016 election.

Due to the move to electronic ballots, the canvassing process is much easier for the council to be able to see the numbers easily and approve the results. After briefly looking at the results, a motion was made to approve the results before Anders moved to recognize outgoing Councilmember Leldon Clifton, presenting him with a plaque to commemorate his years of service from 2005 to 2016. After the presentation, City Secretary Kim Bryant called forward Councilmember Melinda Smith, who was reelected over candidate Haleigh Newby for Place 1, and new member Jimmy Doan, elected over candidate Kody Whitworth, to take the Oath of Office and assume their positions on the council. Mayor Anders then moved to certify the runoff candidates for the runoff election for Place 2 on the council, currently held by Pam Reither who will maintain the position until a new member is elected.

Anders announced that candidates Ken Roberson and Rey Alvarez, having not received 50% of the votes in the general election, will meet in a runoff election to be held on December 12, with early voting to be held from December 2 to 8 and all voting to be held at City Hall during regular business hours. The council unanimously approved the 2016 runoff election between Roberson and Alvarez before also approving the minutes of the last regular meeting on November 7.

Before approving the City Holidays for 2017, which remain the same along with the inclusion of July 3, a Monday before July 4, Mayor Anders would appoint a new Mayor Pro Tem, the position also vacated by Clifton. Anders announced that Councilmember Melinda Smith would assume the role of Mayor Pro Tem, who accepted the position with her normal councilmember duties. With no other items on the agenda, Anders turned the meeting over to City Manager Alan Plumlee for his report.

Plumlee said that he did not have much to report on at that time, reiterating that City Hall will be holding early voting for the runoff election and that the doors will be open through lunch for anyone wishing to vote at that time while also stating that on December 6 and December 12, voting will be open from 7:00am to 7:00pm. He also said that City Hall would be closed for the Thanksgiving holidays on November 24 and 25, wishing everyone a good Thanksgiving holiday. Plumlee also thanked outgoing councilmember Leldon Clifton for his years of service to the council and said that he looked forward to working with new member Jimmy Doan. Plumlee finished his report by showing potential designs for the new water tower that would be built and that he could set up a tour for the council to see the water treatment plant as the city continues to work on updating the systems. With no other business to attend to, the council adjourned the meeting at 5:34pm.