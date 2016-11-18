Discussions on Payroll Periods Continue

By Teresa Barbian

The Jones County Commissioners Court met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, November 11, 2016. The meeting was called to order and the minutes from the previous meeting were approved. The court then approved all trust property bids as one action. The following bids were approved; R15640 in the amount of $1000, R17128 in the amount of $33, R28851 in the amount of $250, R12058 in the amount of $201, R12353 in the amount of $35, R17617 in the amount of $850, R28505 in the amount of $275, and R14135 in the amount of $50.

The next agenda item was to discuss and take action on the disaster declaration and all items related regarding FEMA, TDA, and TDEM forms and requirements. FEMA submitted revised project worksheets from the April 2016 disaster to Precincts 2 and 3. Judge Spurgin has asked those commissioners to review them to see if any changes need to be made. The commissioners also need to make sure that if FEMA signs off on these projects as large projects, then the court will need to contact FEMA to re-write them as small projects. Precinct 1 also received a project worksheet in which FEMA indicated that it ‘lacked’ information. The commissioners need to make sure they have their write ups for the work that has been completed for disaster 4223 so that the forms can be sent to TDA for the local match dollars. No action was taken on this agenda item. Next, discuss and take action on TXDOT County Transportation Infrastructure Grant. The commissioners were asked to turn in their write ups for all completed work for reimbursement. No action was taken.

The next agenda item was a called meeting to canvass election results on November 21, 2016 at 9:00 am. Judge Spurgin also wanted to express his appreciation to all those involved in the November 8th election. Next on the agenda was to discuss and take action on a memorandum of understanding for the Outreach, Screening, Assessment, and Referral program by Abilene Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse. This is a program for the adult probation department and the memorandum is something that Jones County has had in place for a while. This item was approved.

Next on the agenda was to discuss and take action on the employee policy manual regarding payroll periods. The court is continuing its discussion on possible issues and questions that may come up if the payroll periods change. New time sheets, what to do with leave accrual and balances, paying overtime and holiday for each pay period and not using comp time anymore, and whether to combine vacation and sick time as paid time off were just a few of the discussion items. The County Treasurer will communicate with the Salary Committee for Jones County to get their input on combining the time off. No action was taken at this time; they will take final action at the next meeting. The next agenda item was to discuss and take action on the Treasurer’s report. The County was secure with $7,642,457.50. The account balance at the end of the month was $5,735,966.47 leaving the County over secured with $1,906,491.03. The Treasurer’s report was approved. Next, the court approved the filing of a copy of statement of financial positions for the adult probation department and approved line item transfers. The court then approved to pay the bills and the meeting was adjourned.