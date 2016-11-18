City of Stamford Adopts CodeRED Community Notification System

The City of Stamford is implementing CodeRED, a notification system which will alert residents by phone or email in the event of an emergency. The system is set up to allow the city in case of a boil water notice, power outages, missing person or other emergency situations, to telephone or email all residents who are signed up in the database.

To help grow the database with the most current information, the City has arranged to have a link on the Stamford American (http://www.americannewspapers.net) and the Stamford Star (www.thestamfordstar.com) websites where residents can click on the CodeRed button which will take them to the sign up page. There is also a link that will allow citizens to download the CodeRED Mobile Alert app.

City officials recommend that that all Stamford residents participate in order to receive notifications via this rapid system. Citizens who have previously signed up and haven't made any changes to their contact information don't need to sign up again.

The City is finalizing plans for an event in the near future to help residents enroll. If you have any questions, contact City Hall at 773-2723.