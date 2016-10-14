Volunteer Fire Departments Recognized by Jones County Farm Bureau

Relationships within the community are essential for agriculture and Jones County Farm Bureau. A partnership with the Anson, Hamlin, Hawley, Lueders and Stamford Volunteer Fire Departments strengthen the commitment to safety in rural areas.

Jones County Farm Bureau recognized the Local Volunteer Fire Departments with a complimentary membership, $100 donation and a metal Texas Farm Bureau membership sign on 10-04-16. The firemen were treated to a BBQ luncheon at the Jones County Farm Bureau in Anson.

"Our volunteer fire departments work to make our community and farm and ranch operations safe," Jones County Farm Bureau President Tim Shields said. "They're active within our community and are there for us when we need them. It's our turn to honor them for their service."

From grain bin entrapments to grass fires and more, firefighters work to protect rural areas in times of need.

"Volunteer fire departments, like our county Farm Bureaus, are a vital part of communities across the Lone Star State," Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening said. "Whether they're small issues or large disasters, local firefighters help our farmers, ranchers and urban neighbors. Their dedication is admirable."

A heroic service that provides safety and assurance, Shields noted, brings a community together. But it also helps property owners on a financial level.

"What they do every day protecting property that our members own goes hand-in-hand with what we do in the Insurance Company," Mike Gerik, executive vice president of the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Companies, said. "We do it in the form of an insurance product. They do it by going out and physically putting out fires-those kinds of things that allow us to, hopefully, deliver a product to someone at a different price than if we didn't have that protection."

For more information about Texas Farm Bureau membership, visit www.texasfarmbureau.org/membership.