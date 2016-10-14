Family Nurse Practitioner Kelli Pritchard Joins Stamford Healthcare System

Kelli Pritchard, FNP-C has recently joined Stamford Healthcare System and is working with Dr. Doug Kruckner and Jamie Benham, FNP-BC to provide primary care to patients at Stamford Health Clinic and Stamford Walk-in Clinic.

Kelli was raised in Hamlin, Texas and knew early on she was called into nursing. She began working in the field as an aide during high school. She then went on to become a Registered Nurse and received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Grand Canyon University in 2012. She has over fifteen years of diverse nursing experience and has worked at Covenant Medical Center, Lubbock Heart Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center and several rural hospitals. She most recently completed her Master of Science in Nursing from Angelo State University in August and is a board certified family nurse practitioner.

“I am very passionate about rural healthcare and I am excited to have the opportunity to start my practice in Stamford,” said Kelli. “My goal is help improve healthcare in the rural setting by providing high quality healthcare that is accessible, affordable, and close to home.”

Kelli lives in Hamlin with her son, Wyatt, who will turn three in November. Kelli is focused on raising her son and enjoys spending time with her family and friends when she isn’t working.

Kelli will see patients at Stamford Health Clinic Monday through Thursday and at Stamford Walk-in Clinic (SWIC) on Fridays. Her arrival has made it possible to bring back by popular demand the walk-in clinic which is located inside Stamford Memorial Hospital. Nurse Practitioner Jamie Benham will see patients in the SWIC Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The walk-in clinic is closed for lunch from 1p.m. to 2 p.m. Jamie will also continue to see patients at Stamford Health Clinic as needed.

Kelli is currently accepting new patients with Medicare, Medicaid and most major insurance plans. Call 325-773-5733 to make an appointment.

Stamford Healthcare System is CREATE-ing outstanding healthcare in Stamford and the surrounding area. The network of services includes Stamford Memorial Hospital, Stamford Health Clinic, Stamford Walk-in Clinic, Country Elegance Assisted Living and Stamford Health Club. For more information, please call 325-773-2725 or visit stamfordhosp.com.