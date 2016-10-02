Stamford Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic Welcomes Dr. Derek Padon

Stamford Healthcare System is pleased to welcome Derek Padon, M.D. to the Stamford Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic. Dr. Padon is a board certified orthopedic surgeon and is now seeing patients at the specialty clinic one Friday a month.

Dr. Padon is a native of Lindale, Texas and graduated Cum Laude from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the University Scholars program. He earned his Medical Degree from the University of Texas Medical School in Houston in 2003 and completed his orthopedic residency training at Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple in 2008. Dr. Padon joined Abilene Bone and Joint in 2008 where he currently practices.

“I am proud to provide this service to the community of Stamford and the surrounding areas,” said Dr. Padon. “My goal is to provide compassionate care and get patients better close to home. I am happy to make the drive so my patients don’t have to travel far for orthopedic care.”

Dr. Padon is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys hiking, hunting and fishing. He attends Beltway Baptist Church in Abilene. He is married to Allison and has two children, Grace and Luke.

Dr. Padon is currently accepting new patients with most major insurance plans as well as Medicare and Medicaid. To schedule an appointment, please call 325-672-4372.

Stamford Healthcare System is committed to CREATE-ing outstanding healthcare in Stamford and the surrounding area. The network of services includes Stamford Memorial Hospital, Stamford Health Clinic, Country Elegance and Stamford Health Club. For more information, please call 325-773-2725 or visit stamfordhosp.com.