Stamford to Bring Back Iconic Grand Theatre

The Grand Theatre marquee will light up downtown Stamford once again. The Development Corporation of Stamford recently acquired the 350-seat movie theatre and plans are in place for a community non-profit organization to reopen the theatre in the spring of 2017.

“The Grand Theatre was a place for the families of Stamford to enjoy a little bit of culture and

entertainment in our town, and we are excited about the opportunity to bring it back,” said Gary

Decker, the Grand Theatre committee chairman.

The Grand was a center for social life in Stamford for 75 years until its closing in 2011 due to

technology changing in movie theatres. It was renovated several times throughout its history,

most recently in 1994, a renovation that was possible due to community donations.

Before reopening once again, the Grand Theatre will undergo possibly the most complete

renovation of its time. Updates to the historic neon marquee and sign are already underway,

with improvements to the lobby area, A/C and heating, seating and projection equipment to

come.

The Development Corporation of Stamford has put together a committee to facilitate the

reopening and make the theatre self-sustaining. The committee is currently working to raise the

$250,000 needed to reopen the theatre. The committee will raise at least $75,000 from

community donations, with the additional funds coming from grants and other sources.

“I am excited that the project is truly a community effort – by the people for the people,” says

committee member Johnna Page. “I believe the Grand will be an asset not only for Stamford but

for the surrounding towns as well. With help from local business owners, past and present

Stamford citizens and the larger community as a whole, the community project will be a reality.”

Those interested in participating in the renovation and reopening can give a tax-deductible

donation to the project by visiting the GoFundMe page that has been set up at

gofundme.com/grandstamford or by contacting a committee member. Donors will be recognized

through a donor recognition program. For more information on how to donate or to arrange your

donation, please email us at grandtheatrestamford@gmail.com or visit our website at

www.grandtheatrestamford.com.

You can also contact the committee to volunteer by emailing us, or keep up with the project’s

progress by liking the theatre’s Facebook page at facebook.com/grandtheatrestamford.

“Through the community’s help, the donations received, the companies who have pledged

materials, this project will become a reality,” says Kelly Williamson, a committee member who is

leading the construction phase. “We are excited to see the impact that this will have on our kids,

our families and our community. We won’t let this iconic piece of Stamford be lost to our

history.”