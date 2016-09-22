2016 SHS Homecoming Court

Friday Night the 2016 Homecoming Queen will

be crowned during the halftime show. This year’s

homecoming court is made up of Taylor Beeson,

Morgan Butler, Ravyn Giles, and Yessenia Gutierrez.

Taylor Brooke Beeson

Daughter of Trey & April Beeson

Escorted by her father, Trey Beeson

Taylor has been a member of Student Council for four years currently serving as President. She has been a member of the National Honors Society for two years. She has been a Class officer four years and is currently serving as Secretary. She has participated in Varsity Basketball four years, Varsity Softball four years, Varsity Track four years, Cheerleading three years, Tennis one year & Cross Country. Taylor has also been a part of UIL for one year, stock shows for one year and Agricultural Leadership Events for four years.

Taylor was named the Kiwanis Club “Sophomore of the Year” in 2014. After graduation, Taylor plans on going into the Pre-dental program at Midwestern State University.

Morgan Butler

Parents: Cherryl & Lonnie Pittman

Escorted by Lonnie Pittman

School Activities: Cross country, basketball, track, tennis, & softball. FFA- Chapter Conducting officer.

Honors received while in school: Tennis 2 year Regional Qualifier. 1 year District Champion.

Community Service: Volunteer at Loving Care Ministries, also went to Washington D.C. to volunteer at the S.O.M.E. (So Others May Eat) program.

Plans after Graduation: Hoping to attend McMurry University to play tennis.

Ravyn Shanice Giles

Daughter of Andrea Dillard & Tevin Giles

Escorted by her father Tevin Giles & her Papa Jimmy Stinnett

School Activities: Ag Welding for 3 years, FCCLA for 2 years, Softball for 1 year, Pals for 1 year

Community Service: Numerous activities with Common Ground Ministries

Plans after Graduation: Plans to pursue career in Nursing

Yessenia Gutierrez

Escorted by father, Rudolfo Gutierrez

School Activities: Cheerleading (4 years), Basketball (3 years), FFA (4 years), OAP (3 years), UIL (3 years), Cross Country (2 years), Tennis (2 years), Student Council (4 years), Track (1 year), NHS (3 years)

Honors received while in school: Double Mountain District Officer, All-Star Cast OAP, Regional qualifier prose interpretation UIL, Area qualifier Spring Speaking FFA Event: Ag Policy; State winner Greenhand Skills, 8th place team at state Spirit Competition, Star Lonestar, Greenhand MVP, Lonestar Degree, 6th place team Ag Issues Team at State Development Event Contest, 10th place team Radio Broadcasting at State Leadership Development Event Contest, 11th place team Milk Quality team at State Career Development Event Contest

Community Service: Mini Cheer camp, Stamford FFA “Trunk or Treat”

Plans after Graduation: Hope to attend University of Texas at Arlington and enter the College of Nursing and Health Innovation to become an RN.