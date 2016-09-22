2016 Anson Homecoming Court

Friday Night the 2016 Homecoming Queen will be crowned during the halftime show. This is year’s homecoming court is made up of Justice

Gonzalez, Hadley Whitaker, Elissa Lozoya, and Krystin Lackey.

Justice Danielle Gonzalez

Justice is the daughter of Jessica Devora. She will be escorted by her mother Jessica Devora and step father Chris Ramos. Jessica has been involved with Student Council, Spanish Club, Art, and Yearbook during her high school career. After high school, Jessica plans on attending Texas School of Cosmetology. Jessica said, “I am honored to be one of the four girls chosen to be a nominee and represent my class. Regardless of the outcome, I am proud to be an Anson Tiger and will always remember the great memories I’ve made here.”

Hadly Sue Whitaker

Hadly is the daughter of Donald and Jennifer Whitaker. She will be escorted by her father Donald. Hadly will graduate with 30 college hours. She is undecided on what school she wants to attend, but she wants to become a pediatric occupational therapist and eventually work at Cook Children’s Hospital. Hadly has been involved in numerous extracurricular activities during her high school career; a four year FFA member with three years on a state-qualifying Chapter Conducting team, member of state-qualifying Ag Communications team, a member of the State/National Champion Entomology team, NHS member for two years, Varsity softball player, three years of golf, two years as a regional qualifier in golf, a PAL member her Jr and Sr year, FCA Treasurer, Class Reporter, Treasurer, and Secretary, FFA Chapter Advisor, Secretary, and President, FFA District Vice-President, Student Council Reporter, FCS President, and NHS President. Hadly said, “Senior year is a year full of memories. Homecoming is one of those moments. It isn’t about who wins or loses; it’s about having fun and enjoying the last few sacred moments I have left with the people I have grown up with. I’m honored to stand on the field.”

Elissa Marie Lozoya

Elissa is the daughter of Avrello and Amanda Lozoya. She will be escorted by her father Avrello. During Elissa’s high school career, she has been involved in Student Council for three years, Band for four years, State qualifying band for two years, Spanish Club one year, Basketball four years, Softball three years, and Cheer one year. After high school, Elissa plans to attend Abilene Christian University to major in biology and minor in pre-medical. Her dream is to be a pediatrician and share her love and compassion to help nervous children and their families. Elissa said, “Being a nominee is huge to me! I grew up watching Anson Tiger football and I always remember watching the homecoming game. Ever since I was younger I’ve dreamed of being a nominee and it will be such an honor to be out on the field. Regardless if you win or lose, congratulations to all the nominees.”

Krystin Lackey

Krystin is the daughter of Carol Lackey. She will be escorted by her mother Carol and her uncle, Rusty Lackey. During Krystin’s high school career, she has been involved in FFA her freshman year, State qualifier in Chapter Conducting team, Band member freshman year, participated in State Marching, UIL Regional qualifier in Current Events So and Jr years, Cross Country, Basketball, Track, and Tennis, State qualifier every year in Cross Country and Track, Regional Tennis qualifier her Jr year, FCA officer, Greenhand reporter, Student Council Historian, and Class officer. Krystin will graduate with 30 college hours. She plans to attend Lubbock Christian University to run Cross Country and Track and pursue a pre-physical therapy degree. Krystin said, “Being a homecoming queen nominee is something I’ve looked forward to since the start of high school. It means a lot to be nominated by my class for such an honor. This is a special memory I will have to cherish from my senior year.”