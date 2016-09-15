Spring Market Opens Its Doors

By Teresa Barbian

Brookshire Grocery Company has opened its Spring Market store in Anson. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday, September 13, 2016. A table full of bakery items, gift bags, and friendly handshakes from management welcomed Chamber of Commerce board members, local ministry leaders, City Manager Sonny Campbell, and citizens of Anson. Pastor Joe Hailey led with an opening prayer and Kevin Musselwhite, BGC District Manager, welcomed the guests and spoke of the excitement of opening 25 Spring Markets in small towns around Texas. Store Director Shana Hogue stated that the store is looking forward to becoming actively involved in our community. CEO Brad Brookshire was on hand to let everyone know that Spring Market is here to stay, “We will not close this store.” Brad is the grandson of Brookshire’s founder W.T. Brookshire. They opened their first store in 1928, and it was located on Spring St, that’s why the company decided to call the smaller stores Spring Markets. Spring Market offers a full shopping experience with produce, market, dairy, bakery, grocery, and health and beauty items. If there’s something you would like to see in the store, don’t hesitate to let store managers know. Spring Market strives for great customer service. Coupons for $5 off a $25 or more purchase were mailed out last week to area residents, so take advantage of it and check out what Spring Market has to offer.