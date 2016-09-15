Hawley’s Quarterback Is Player Of the Week

Player of the Week by the Abilene Reporter-News for his outstanding play vs. the Bangs Dragon. He played one of his most accurate nights for the Bearcats. Stokes was nearly perfect, hitting 17 of 20 throws for 236 yards, throwing touchdown passes of 4, 5, 42, 15, 7 and 30 yards. He also had 66 yards rushing. Stokes and Shane Guerra were also selected as #7 for their performance in the 35-14 win over Hamlin. Stokes was 17 of 26 throws for 298 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 10 times for 93 yards and caught a 28-yard pass. Guerra caught 10 of those Stokes passes, with 3 TDs and 191 yards. Saxon Jones and Shane Guerra took the #9 spot on the Top Ten List last week. The senior receivers, together, had 11 catches, 160 yards, plus five touchdowns in the Bangs game. Jesse Sites was recognized in the Other Top Performers with seven solo tackles, three assists, four tackles for loss, 3½ sacks and two QB pressures vs. Hamlin. Samantha Newton was named #5 on the Top Ten List for the first week of Sept and #2 the second week. The first week, she had 33 kills, 27 assists, 10 digs, 9 aces, and 9 blocks in volleyball, followed by another great week with a combined 36 kills, 34 digs, 33 assists, 14 aces and eight blocks. Hawley had other volleyball players that were mentioned as Other Top Performers: Rylee Powell (SR) that had a combined 27 assists, 6 aces, 5 digs and 2 kills; Lainey Taylor (SO) had combined 16 kills, 11 blocks, 5 digs, 2 aces, and 1 assist; Madison Chaney (SR) had combined 21 kills, 5 blocks, 1 dig and 1 assist. All acquired during games with Ranger, Clyde, and Rotan.