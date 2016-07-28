Chamber Welcomes New Office Manager

By Teresa Barbian

The Anson Chamber of Commerce has a new office manager, Jalyn Brown. Jalyn is the daughter of Jay and Pam Johnson. She has lived in Anson almost her entire life, graduating Anson High School in 1988. She is married to Chris Brown, a local farmer, and they have three children: DJay Rister, Shelbi Hamlett who is married to Dr. Steven Hamlett, and Makayln Rister, who is engaged to Billy Flint. She also has three amazing grandchildren, Riley Rister, Kinsler Hamlett, and Kennedi Hamlett. Jalyn describes herself as a Jesus girl who adores her family, loves the farm, loves to play with her grandchildren, and loves to hang out with her hubby and drink coffee. Jalyn would like to encourage everyone to call or come by the Chamber. They are open 9am – 1pm Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and the phone number is 325-823-3259. Stop by and say hello and while you’re there you can check out the local businesses in town and see what they have to offer.